The Huawei Research and Development Centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP
India
India’s tax officials search Huawei offices days after New Delhi banned Chinese apps

  • The search comes after New Delhi banned a host of Chinese apps over national security concerns
  • Local media reports said the officials were looking at the financial documents, account books and Huawei’s Indian businesses as well as overseas transactions

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:09pm, 16 Feb, 2022

