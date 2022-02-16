The Huawei Research and Development Centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP
India’s tax officials search Huawei offices days after New Delhi banned Chinese apps
- The search comes after New Delhi banned a host of Chinese apps over national security concerns
- Local media reports said the officials were looking at the financial documents, account books and Huawei’s Indian businesses as well as overseas transactions
Topic | India
