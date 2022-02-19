Youths fly kites from a rooftop during the Basant Kite Festival in Rawalpindi on Friday. Photo: AFP
Deadly Pakistan kite festival returns, despite official ban

  • Motorcyclists’ throats have been slit in the past after enthusiasts used piano wire and acid-soaked string to get an advantage over their opponents
  • The Basant Kite Festival was banned by authorities in Rawalpindi in 2007 following a spate of accidents, but hundreds still risked arrest to take part this year

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Rawalpindi

Updated: 9:51am, 19 Feb, 2022

