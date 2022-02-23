Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa poses for a photograph on his arrival at an airport in Chennai in June 2018 after becoming the world’s second youngest chess grandmaster ever. Photo: AFP
Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa poses for a photograph on his arrival at an airport in Chennai in June 2018 after becoming the world’s second youngest chess grandmaster ever. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Indian teenager stuns chess world champion Magnus Carlsen

  • Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 16, is the youngest player to beat Carlsen since the Norwegian took the throne in 2013
  • The teen became the youngest international master in history at age 10, and is seen as a future contender for the world title

Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa poses for a photograph on his arrival at an airport in Chennai in June 2018 after becoming the world’s second youngest chess grandmaster ever. Photo: AFP
Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa poses for a photograph on his arrival at an airport in Chennai in June 2018 after becoming the world’s second youngest chess grandmaster ever. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE