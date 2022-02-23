Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa poses for a photograph on his arrival at an airport in Chennai in June 2018 after becoming the world’s second youngest chess grandmaster ever. Photo: AFP
Indian teenager stuns chess world champion Magnus Carlsen
- Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 16, is the youngest player to beat Carlsen since the Norwegian took the throne in 2013
- The teen became the youngest international master in history at age 10, and is seen as a future contender for the world title
Topic | India
