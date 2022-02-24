A protest for justice was held after Noor Mukadam was murdered. Photo: EPA
Wealthy industrialist who beheaded girlfriend sentenced to death in Pakistan
- US national Zahir Jaffer attacked Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former diplomat, at his Islamabad home after she refused his marriage proposal
- Couple were from the privileged elite, which led to pressure for the trial to conclude swiftly, in a country where violence against women cases drag on for years
