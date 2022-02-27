Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, pictured in 2018. Photo: AFP
India’s teen chess champion who beat Magnus Carlsen is riding the wave of a revival nurtured in Chennai
- Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, aged 16, recently beat World No 1 Magnus Carlsen, and his win provided fresh inspiration for India’s keen young chess players
- Of India’s 73 grandmasters, 31 came from Tamil Nadu where the state made chess a compulsory subject in all government schools in 2012
Topic | India
Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, pictured in 2018. Photo: AFP