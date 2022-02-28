Nepalese police baton charge a protester outside the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal on February 27. Photo: AP
Nepal approves contentious $US 500 million aid grant despite protests
- Protesters claim conditions in the grant agreement will prevail over Nepal’s laws and threaten the country’s sovereignty
- On Sunday, riot police responded to demonstrators with tear gas and water canons and beat protesters with bamboo batons
Topic | Nepal
