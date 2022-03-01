Activists call for stranded Indian students in Ukraine to be repatriated. Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: Indian student killed in shelling, New Delhi urges safe passage for 12,000 nationals stranded
- India has called on Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors to ‘reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals’ still in Ukraine
- Meanwhile, Israelis, Iranians and Tunisians have landed back in their home countries as evacuations of foreign nationals gather pace
