Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov’s Aurora yacht (right) berthed at the port of Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine crisis: Russia billionaires move superyachts to Maldives to escape sanctions
- The arrival of at least five vessels in the island nation follows the imposition of severe Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine
- Earlier, oligarch Alisher Usmanov’s 156m yacht Dilbar was seized by Germany
Topic | Ukraine
Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov’s Aurora yacht (right) berthed at the port of Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE