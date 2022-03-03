Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov’s Aurora yacht (right) berthed at the port of Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine crisis: Russia billionaires move superyachts to Maldives to escape sanctions

  • The arrival of at least five vessels in the island nation follows the imposition of severe Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine
  • Earlier, oligarch Alisher Usmanov’s 156m yacht Dilbar was seized by Germany

Reuters
Updated: 10:58am, 3 Mar, 2022

