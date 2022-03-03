Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi last year. Photo: AFP
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: India backs off berating Putin to get weapons for China border fight
- India abstained twice on a UN resolution denouncing Russia’s aggression as it needs the country’s weaponry amid border tensions with Beijing
- Moscow has been one of New Delhi’s biggest arms suppliers since the Cold War and also backed the government’s hardline policies in Kashmir
Topic | Ukraine
