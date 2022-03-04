The Huawei Research and Development Centre is seen after the inauguration ceremony in Bangalore in February 2015. Photo: AFP
India accusing China’s Huawei of tax evasion, government source says
- The ministry of finance says a major telecoms group did not account for US$52 million in its books
- The allegations follow raids last month at Huawei’s office premises in New Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and tech hub Bangalore
Topic | Huawei
The Huawei Research and Development Centre is seen after the inauguration ceremony in Bangalore in February 2015. Photo: AFP