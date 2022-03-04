The Huawei Research and Development Centre is seen after the inauguration ceremony in Bangalore in February 2015. Photo: AFP
The Huawei Research and Development Centre is seen after the inauguration ceremony in Bangalore in February 2015. Photo: AFP
Huawei
Asia /  South Asia

India accusing China’s Huawei of tax evasion, government source says

  • The ministry of finance says a major telecoms group did not account for US$52 million in its books
  • The allegations follow raids last month at Huawei’s office premises in New Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and tech hub Bangalore

Topic |   Huawei
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:59am, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Huawei Research and Development Centre is seen after the inauguration ceremony in Bangalore in February 2015. Photo: AFP
The Huawei Research and Development Centre is seen after the inauguration ceremony in Bangalore in February 2015. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE