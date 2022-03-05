Indian sending wheat to the people of Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
India sends 8,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, as UN accuses world of failing to help
- In total, India plans to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan on an infrequently used land route through Pakistan, with 2,000 tonnes already being sent in February
- UN special envoy for Afghanistan this week accused the international community of not doing enough to revive the country’s economy
Topic | Afghanistan
