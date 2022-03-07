A veiled woman walks with her children past Indian security forces near the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar, India on March 6. Photo: Reuters
Kashmir
Asia /  South Asia

One dead, more than 20 injured in grenade attack at Kashmir market

  • According to local media reports, the target of the attack in Srinagar appeared to have been security personnel in the area
  • Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region. Thousands of civilians, rebels and soldiers have been killed in the past two decades

Associated Press
Updated: 12:48am, 7 Mar, 2022

