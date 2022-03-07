A veiled woman walks with her children past Indian security forces near the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar, India on March 6. Photo: Reuters
One dead, more than 20 injured in grenade attack at Kashmir market
- According to local media reports, the target of the attack in Srinagar appeared to have been security personnel in the area
- Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region. Thousands of civilians, rebels and soldiers have been killed in the past two decades
Topic | Kashmir
