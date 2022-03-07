Former managing director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in Mumbai, India in 2015. Photo: AFP
Indian police arrest National Stock Exchange’s former head Chitra Ramkrishna

  • Ramkrishna was arrested in New Delhi, a source at the Central Bureau of Investigation said, without sharing further details
  • The market regulator penalised Ramkrishna following an investigation that showed she had sought advice for years from an outsider she described as a Himalayan yogi

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:38am, 7 Mar, 2022

