Former managing director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in Mumbai, India in 2015. Photo: AFP
Indian police arrest National Stock Exchange’s former head Chitra Ramkrishna
- Ramkrishna was arrested in New Delhi, a source at the Central Bureau of Investigation said, without sharing further details
- The market regulator penalised Ramkrishna following an investigation that showed she had sought advice for years from an outsider she described as a Himalayan yogi
