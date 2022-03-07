Pope Francis (L) with Sri Lanka Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the head of the country’s Roman Catholic Church. A few days after meeting the Pope the cardinal has urged the UN to investigate the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 279 people, calling the massacre a “political plot”. File photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka cardinal seeks UN probe into 2019 Easter massacre, ‘a grand, political plot’
- Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, head of nation’s Roman Catholic church, tells UN initial impression that Islamic extremists to blame does not reveal full story
- Attacks targeted three churches, three hotels, killing 279; Ranjith talks of attempts by government to harass and intimidate those wanting justice
Topic | Sri Lanka
Pope Francis (L) with Sri Lanka Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the head of the country’s Roman Catholic Church. A few days after meeting the Pope the cardinal has urged the UN to investigate the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 279 people, calling the massacre a “political plot”. File photo: EPA-EFE