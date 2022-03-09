Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview in Islamabad in June 2021. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan opposition seeks PM Imran Khan’s ouster with no-confidence motion
- The prime minister faces his toughest challenge since taking power, as his opponents accuse him of poor governance and mismanaging the economy
- Opposition parties moved the no-confidence motion after thousands of anti-government protesters gathered near Islamabad to demonstrate against Khan
Topic | Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview in Islamabad in June 2021. Photo: Reuters