The illuminated fenced border between India and Pakistan is pictured at village in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu in March. The two nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars and have engaged in numerous military clashes. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan seeks answers from India after crash of mystery flying object
- Initial analysis suggests it was an unarmed surface-to-surface supersonic missile, a Pakistani air force official says
- A military spokesman added that the object originating in India crashed near Mian Channu in Pakistan, and its flight path had endangered civilian planes
Topic | Pakistan
