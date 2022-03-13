Heavy rains in India in November 2021; climate groups say the country could be underwater by the end of the century. Photo: EPA
Mumbai: First South Asian city to set net-zero carbon emissions timeline and detailed plans

  • India’s financial centre has proposed exhaustive changes to the way it manages energy, water, air, waste, green spaces and transport for its 19 million residents
  • Without intervention, the effects of climate change could cost India US$35 trillion over the next 50 years; for Mumbia, it could cost US$920 million

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:40pm, 13 Mar, 2022

