Heavy rains in India in November 2021; climate groups say the country could be underwater by the end of the century. Photo: EPA
Mumbai: First South Asian city to set net-zero carbon emissions timeline and detailed plans
- India’s financial centre has proposed exhaustive changes to the way it manages energy, water, air, waste, green spaces and transport for its 19 million residents
- Without intervention, the effects of climate change could cost India US$35 trillion over the next 50 years; for Mumbia, it could cost US$920 million
Topic | India
Heavy rains in India in November 2021; climate groups say the country could be underwater by the end of the century. Photo: EPA