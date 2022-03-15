Opposition activists protest against rising living costs at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka angry crowd tries to storm president’s office over economic woes

  • Frustration flared over runaway prices during major financial crisis, with long queues outside petrol stations and rolling blackouts the norm
  • People marshalled by the main opposition party surrounded the Presidential Secretariat and clashed with heavily armed police

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:52pm, 15 Mar, 2022

