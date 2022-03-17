India accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan on March 9. Photo: AFP
India accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan on March 9. Photo: AFP
India’s stray missile put dozens of passenger jets at risk, data shows

  • Several planes passed through the direct trajectory of the missile on that day but no advisory to pilots operating in the vicinity was issued
  • The missile that was accidentally fired from India on March 9, had the potential to turn deadly, with Pakistan preparing to retaliate

Topic |   India
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:42pm, 17 Mar, 2022

