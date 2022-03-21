Protesters shout slogans against Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the economic crisis worsens. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka seeking US$1.5 billion credit facility amid economic crisis, China official says
- China is Sri Lanka’s fourth biggest lender, and over the last decade Beijing has lent it over US$5 billion for highways, ports, an airport and a coal power plant
- Sri Lanka has to repay about US$4 billion worth of debt this year, but its reserves had dipped to US$2.31 billion as of end February
Topic | China-Sri Lanka relations
