Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine: Pakistan’s Khan suggests Islamic states consider how to mediate conflict
- Prime Minister Imran Khan tells Organisation of Islamic Cooperation ‘we should think about how to mediate, how to bring about ceasefire’
- Foreign ministers of Muslim nations and China’s Wang Yi began meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, at a time Khan battles serious challenge to his rule
Topic | Pakistan
