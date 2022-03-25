Air India is one of only two of the country’s airlines that flies long-haul. Photo: Reuters
India’s aviation minister urges airlines to add more long-haul jets as travel recovers from pandemic

  • As air travel rebounds from a two-year slump, domestic passenger numbers are expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels within a year
  • Foreign carriers dominate international routes to and from India, experts say it’s partly because the country does not have enough widebody, long-haul planes

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:17pm, 25 Mar, 2022

