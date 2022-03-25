Nargis Jaffari studies at home in Kabul days after Taliban’s U-turn on allowing Afghan girls back to school. Photo: AFP
Nargis Jaffari studies at home in Kabul days after Taliban’s U-turn on allowing Afghan girls back to school. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
Asia /  South Asia

Women ministers around the world urge Taliban to rethink heartbreaking U-turn on girls’ education

  • Female foreign ministers from 16 countries are calling for the reversal of the recent decision to again deny Afghan girls access to secondary schools
  • They said access to education is a human right, and ‘no country can afford to not take advantage of the potential and talent of its entire people’

Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:40pm, 25 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nargis Jaffari studies at home in Kabul days after Taliban’s U-turn on allowing Afghan girls back to school. Photo: AFP
Nargis Jaffari studies at home in Kabul days after Taliban’s U-turn on allowing Afghan girls back to school. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE