India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends the BIMSTEC summit in Colombo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends the BIMSTEC summit in Colombo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India to build power plants in Sri Lanka after fending off China

  • The agreement to set up hybrid power projects on northern Sri Lankan islands was signed in the presence of foreign ministers from both sides
  • Analysts say the deal is ‘kind of substantial victory for New Delhi ’ in its competition with Beijing for influence in the Indian Ocean

Topic |   India
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:19pm, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends the BIMSTEC summit in Colombo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends the BIMSTEC summit in Colombo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE