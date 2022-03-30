Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in Moscow. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in Moscow. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP
Russia, India to discuss SWIFT alternative for rouble payments when Lavrov visits New Delhi

  • Russia needs new cross-border payment plan after its banks were barred from using international SWIFT payment system following invasion of Ukraine
  • Rupee-rouble payment plan will allow India to buy Russian oil and weapons, claiming its arms’ purchases are needed to counter China ’s military assertiveness

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:09pm, 30 Mar, 2022

