Fishermen at a fishery harbour in Negombo on March 24, 2022. Photo: AFP
Plenty of fish in Sri Lanka but no way for crews to get to them, as economic crisis bites
- The crisis has left coastal communities short of fuel to send their vessels out to the ocean, and the repercussions are rippling down to dinner tables around the country
- Official figures show the average price of food shot up by 25 per cent in January, as inflation runs rampant
Topic | Sri Lanka
