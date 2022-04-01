A demonstrator is seen in front of a burning bus as hundreds of people protest outside Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home in a Colombo suburb on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A demonstrator is seen in front of a burning bus as hundreds of people protest outside Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home in a Colombo suburb on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka imposes curfew as protests turn violent

  • Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds gathered at the president’s residence in protest over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades
  • Some demonstrators dismantled a wall and hurled bricks at officers, before setting a bus on fire

Topic |   Sri Lanka
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:23am, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A demonstrator is seen in front of a burning bus as hundreds of people protest outside Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home in a Colombo suburb on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A demonstrator is seen in front of a burning bus as hundreds of people protest outside Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home in a Colombo suburb on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE