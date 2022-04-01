A demonstrator is seen in front of a burning bus as hundreds of people protest outside Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home in a Colombo suburb on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka imposes curfew as protests turn violent
- Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds gathered at the president’s residence in protest over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades
- Some demonstrators dismantled a wall and hurled bricks at officers, before setting a bus on fire
Topic | Sri Lanka
A demonstrator is seen in front of a burning bus as hundreds of people protest outside Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home in a Colombo suburb on Thursday. Photo: AFP