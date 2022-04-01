Members of the Socialist Youth Union, dressed as Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brothers Basil and Mahinda, protest against the country’s worst economic crisis. Photo: AP
Meet Sri Lanka’s all-powerful Rajapaksa family, under fire amid country’s worst economic crisis
- Late Thursday hundreds of people tried to storm the home of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the current president and one of four politically active brothers
- The clan, which has held sway over the nation’s politics for decades, has been mired in controversy and corruption
Topic | Sri Lanka
