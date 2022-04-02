Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a press conference in Tehran in October 2019. Khan is facing a no-confidence vote on Sunday. Photo: Iranian Presidency/dpa
Pakistan PM Khan protests to US about alleged interference in country’s affairs
- Facing a no-confidence vote on Sunday that could see him ousted, Khan said a foreign country was conspiring against him after he visited Moscow in February
- The White House denied that the United States had been seeking to remove Khan from power
