Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with visiting Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with visiting Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Nepal
Asia /  South Asia

India’s Modi meets Nepal’s Deuba in New Delhi ‘friendship’ summit

  • Narendra Modi met Sher Bahadur Deuba in Deuba’s first trip to India as PM; comes days after China’s FM Wang Yi visited both India and Nepal
  • Nepal, between India and China, has to balance ties with New Delhi and Beijing as both seek to woo it with aid and infrastructure investment

Topic |   Nepal
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:02am, 3 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with visiting Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with visiting Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE