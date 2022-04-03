Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with visiting Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
India’s Modi meets Nepal’s Deuba in New Delhi ‘friendship’ summit
- Narendra Modi met Sher Bahadur Deuba in Deuba’s first trip to India as PM; comes days after China’s FM Wang Yi visited both India and Nepal
- Nepal, between India and China, has to balance ties with New Delhi and Beijing as both seek to woo it with aid and infrastructure investment
Topic | Nepal
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with visiting Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua