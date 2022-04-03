Sri Lankan’s stage a protest against the current economic crisis in their country. Photo: EPA
Sri Lankan’s stage a protest against the current economic crisis in their country. Photo: EPA
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declares weekend curfew after president declares state of emergency

  • The nation has blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to pay for fuel and other essential imports
  • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is seeking a bailout from the IMF and loans from India and China

Topic |   Sri Lanka
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:37am, 3 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sri Lankan’s stage a protest against the current economic crisis in their country. Photo: EPA
Sri Lankan’s stage a protest against the current economic crisis in their country. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE