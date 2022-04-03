A fallen hoarding bearing the image of PM Imran Khan is seen in front of Parliament House in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
A fallen hoarding bearing the image of PM Imran Khan is seen in front of Parliament House in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan dissolves parliament as Imran Khan gets reprieve from no-confidence motion

  • Khan has been facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy
  • The opposition vowed to fight the block against the no-confidence motion, made by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri of Khan’s political party

Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:29pm, 3 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A fallen hoarding bearing the image of PM Imran Khan is seen in front of Parliament House in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
A fallen hoarding bearing the image of PM Imran Khan is seen in front of Parliament House in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE