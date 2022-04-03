A fallen hoarding bearing the image of PM Imran Khan is seen in front of Parliament House in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
Pakistan dissolves parliament as Imran Khan gets reprieve from no-confidence motion
- Khan has been facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy
- The opposition vowed to fight the block against the no-confidence motion, made by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri of Khan’s political party
Topic | Pakistan
