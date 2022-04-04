A pet carries a placard at a protest after the Sri Lankan government imposed a curfew. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka cabinet quits after protesters defy curfew: 24 of 26 ministers resign from their posts

  • The entire cabinet, aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, submitted letters of resignation
  • The country is under a state of emergency imposed after a crowd attempted to storm the president’s home; a nationwide curfew is in effect until Monday morning

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:02am, 4 Apr, 2022

