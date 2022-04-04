A man stands by a picture of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan while he looks at newspapers on sale on Monday, a day after Khan foiled an attempt to boot him from office. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s top court to decide Imran Khan’s future; still PM for now

  • Supreme Court will hear arguments around his calling early election and avoiding no-confidence vote; opposition had expected to take over Sunday
  • President Arif Alvi’s office says Khan will continue to serve as country’s prime minister until a caretaker premier can be installed

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:04pm, 4 Apr, 2022

