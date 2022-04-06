On Tuesday India’ permanent representative to the United Nations, told a meeting of the Security Council that India condemned the killings of civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha and called for an independent investigation.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians.

New Delhi has repeatedly called for an end to violence in Ukraine, but has abstained from various UN resolutions on the war as it balances its diplomatic ties with Moscow and the West.

Last month US President Joe Biden said only India among the Quad group of countries was “somewhat shaky” in acting against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

While the other Quad countries – the United States, Japan and Australia – have sanctioned Russian entities or people, India has not imposed sanctions on its biggest supplier of military hardware.

Late last month, India’s steel minister said is leaning toward continuing to import coking coal from Russia, seeming to buck a global trend to shun Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking about Ukraine crisis, Jaishankar told lawmakers that India has chosen the “side of peace”.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar welcoming Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi, India. Photo: EPA/EFE

“This is our principled stand and has consistently guided our position in international forums and debates, including in the UN,” he said, adding that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives.

A federal lawmaker from Modi’s government said India must condemn the Russian invasion and welcomed the statement made by the Indian official at the UN.