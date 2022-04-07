A man holds a Sri Lankan national flag during a protest, calling for the resignation of president over the alleged failure to address the economic crisis, outside the Parliament complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa appoints advisory panel for debt crisis, IMF talks
- Sri Lanka has been suffering from shortages of fuel, power, food and other items as it struggles to pay for imports due to a lack of foreign exchange holdings
- Crisis touched off political chaos this week when the entire cabinet of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa quit, followed by the resignation of the central bank chief
Topic | Sri Lanka
