A Sri Lankan activist takes part in a demonstration outside the US embassy in Colombo, denouncing the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka opposition plan motion to scrap President Rajapaksa’s powers
- Lawmakers say President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s executive powers should be abolished because of his mismanagement of the country that has prompted street protests
- The country’s inflation, Asia’s fastest, has sent the cost of basic goods skyrocketing; people are facing shortages and power cuts of up to 13 hours a day
