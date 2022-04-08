A Sri Lankan activist takes part in a demonstration outside the US embassy in Colombo, denouncing the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: AFP
A Sri Lankan activist takes part in a demonstration outside the US embassy in Colombo, denouncing the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka opposition plan motion to scrap President Rajapaksa’s powers

  • Lawmakers say President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s executive powers should be abolished because of his mismanagement of the country that has prompted street protests
  • The country’s inflation, Asia’s fastest, has sent the cost of basic goods skyrocketing; people are facing shortages and power cuts of up to 13 hours a day

Topic |   Sri Lanka
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:21pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Sri Lankan activist takes part in a demonstration outside the US embassy in Colombo, denouncing the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: AFP
A Sri Lankan activist takes part in a demonstration outside the US embassy in Colombo, denouncing the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE