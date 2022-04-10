Thieves stole an abandoned bridge in India, about 150km from this one. Photo: Shutterstock
A bridge too far? Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing a bridge

  • The robbers, posing as government officials, used gas cutters and earthmoving machinery to dismantle the 60-feet-long iron bridge
  • Selling metal scrap can be a lucrative business in India, where cases of theft of metal parts from public property to sell are common

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:44pm, 10 Apr, 2022

