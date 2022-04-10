Fishing boats in some areas of the Philippines have been warned not to go to sea because of a storm. Photo: Bloomberg
Philippines sea travel suspended in some areas as tropical storm hits just before Easter holidays
- Storm Agton intensified overnight and warnings were raised in several eastern and central provinces ahead of the Holy Week break
- ‘These conditions may be risky for most seacraft’ coastguard said as sea travel was suspended, stranding hundreds of passengers
