Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party rally in support of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 10. Photo: Reuters
Ousting of Imran Khan sets Pakistan on uncertain political path; supporters promise return to power
- Following a parliamentary no-confidence vote on Sunday, tens of thousands of Khan supporters marched in cities across Pakistan, vowing support
- Khan’s successor is to be elected and sworn in by parliament on Monday. The leading contender is Shahbaz Sharif, a brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif
Topic | Pakistan
