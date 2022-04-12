Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country’s economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka defaults on all foreign debt to save money for essentials
- Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said creditors were free to capitalise any interest payments due to them or opt for payback in Sri Lankan rupees
- Food and fuel shortages, along with daily blackouts led to protests demanding the government’s resignation as Sri Lanka deals with its worst economic crisis
Topic | Sri Lanka
