Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country’s economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka defaults on all foreign debt to save money for essentials

  • Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said creditors were free to capitalise any interest payments due to them or opt for payback in Sri Lankan rupees
  • Food and fuel shortages, along with daily blackouts led to protests demanding the government’s resignation as Sri Lanka deals with its worst economic crisis

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:50pm, 12 Apr, 2022

