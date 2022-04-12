A sign board displayed at the site for Pharma City in Hyderabad, India, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. On the edge of Hyderabad in southern India, a vast patch of arid shrub-land the size of about 14,000 football fields is becoming a testing ground for a model that could help wean the world off its dependence on Chinese drug ingredients. Photo: Bloomberg
India hopes ‘Pharma City’ will break China’s grip on industry
- Proposed US$8.4 billion complex in Hyderabad is expect to employ 560,000 people in the pharmaceutical sector
- Currently China accounts for about 28 per cent of the US$236.7 billion global active pharmaceutical ingredients market
