Demonstrators sit in a protest area, dubbed the Gota-Go village, where people are gathering in opposition to Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Demonstrators sit in a protest area, dubbed the Gota-Go village, where people are gathering in opposition to Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa ready to meet with protesters as debt default looms, and opposition eyes no-confidence vote

  • Authorities are weathering intense public anger and spirited protests demanding the government’s resignation ahead of negotiations for an IMF bailout
  • Main opposition is collecting signatures to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president, while another petition for a no-confidence vote is under way

Topic |   Sri Lanka
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:35pm, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators sit in a protest area, dubbed the Gota-Go village, where people are gathering in opposition to Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Demonstrators sit in a protest area, dubbed the Gota-Go village, where people are gathering in opposition to Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE