A Jet Airways Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircarft is seen parked inside a hanger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India in 2018. Photo: Reuters
India’s civil aviation watchdog bars 90 pilots from flying Boeing 737 MAX jets over simulator glitches
- Boeing had to provide a simulator to gain access to Indian skies, but regulators found glitches with the flight controls so 90 pilots must be retrained
- The aircraft model, a Boeing bestseller, was grounded globally in March 2019 following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people
Topic | India
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircarft is seen parked inside a hanger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India in 2018. Photo: Reuters