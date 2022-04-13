A Jet Airways Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircarft is seen parked inside a hanger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India in 2018. Photo: Reuters
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircarft is seen parked inside a hanger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India in 2018. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

India’s civil aviation watchdog bars 90 pilots from flying Boeing 737 MAX jets over simulator glitches

  • Boeing had to provide a simulator to gain access to Indian skies, but regulators found glitches with the flight controls so 90 pilots must be retrained
  • The aircraft model, a Boeing bestseller, was grounded globally in March 2019 following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people

Topic |   India
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:46pm, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircarft is seen parked inside a hanger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India in 2018. Photo: Reuters
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircarft is seen parked inside a hanger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India in 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE