A Dhaka court sentenced four militants from the Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to death for the 2004 killing of Dhaka University professor and writer Humayun Azad. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bangladesh sentences four Islamist militants to hang over 2004 murder of celebrated writer
- Humayun Azad was maimed outside a book fair in 2004 – the first in a wave of violent attacks on free speech advocates in the Muslim-majority country
- Two of the attackers are still at large, and a fifth member was shot dead by police in 2014 after reportedly attempting to flee a prison van
