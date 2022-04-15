Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for pictures during their wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marry in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai
- The couple wore ivory outfits to their wedding, which was attended by close relatives and film industry celebrities as well as sporting greats
- They hail from dynasties; the Kapoor clan has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s; Bhatt’s father is a filmmaker and her mother a former actress
Topic | India
