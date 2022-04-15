People shout slogans during an anti-government demonstration outside the president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday. Photo: AFP
People shout slogans during an anti-government demonstration outside the president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka rations fuel as anti-government protests intensify amid economic crisis

  • Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, in charge of importing and distributing fuel, says diesel, petrol supplies are now limited with immediate effect
  • Thousands of protesters are still on the streets, demanding resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, the prime minister

Topic |   Sri Lanka
dpa
dpa

Updated: 9:50pm, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People shout slogans during an anti-government demonstration outside the president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday. Photo: AFP
People shout slogans during an anti-government demonstration outside the president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE