People shout slogans during an anti-government demonstration outside the president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka rations fuel as anti-government protests intensify amid economic crisis
- Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, in charge of importing and distributing fuel, says diesel, petrol supplies are now limited with immediate effect
- Thousands of protesters are still on the streets, demanding resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, the prime minister
Topic | Sri Lanka
People shout slogans during an anti-government demonstration outside the president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday. Photo: AFP