People shout slogans during an anti-government demonstration near the president’s office in Colombo on Saturday, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksas resignation over the country’s crippling economic crisis. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka declares 5-day share trading halt over economic crisis, ahead of IMF talks

  • Colombo Stock Exchange will remain closed from Monday to Friday, having already been shut for nation’s traditional New Year holiday
  • Talks are due with International Monetary Fund in Washington on Monday to negotiate financial bailout, as protests against the government continue

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:44pm, 16 Apr, 2022

