People shout slogans during an anti-government demonstration near the president’s office in Colombo on Saturday, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksas resignation over the country’s crippling economic crisis. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka declares 5-day share trading halt over economic crisis, ahead of IMF talks
- Colombo Stock Exchange will remain closed from Monday to Friday, having already been shut for nation’s traditional New Year holiday
- Talks are due with International Monetary Fund in Washington on Monday to negotiate financial bailout, as protests against the government continue
Topic | Sri Lanka
People shout slogans during an anti-government demonstration near the president’s office in Colombo on Saturday, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksas resignation over the country’s crippling economic crisis. Photo: AFP