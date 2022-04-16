A man walks in front of a money exchange venue in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: AP
Nepal
Asia /  South Asia

Nepal urges its overseas citizens to put cash in domestic banks to help nation’s finances

  • Finance Minister Janardan Sharma says Nepal wants to ensure financial system has enough liquidity and preserve foreign exchange reserves
  • He denies country facing economic crisis like Sri Lanka, says Nepalis abroad who deposit savings at home will benefit from 6-7 per cent interest

Updated: 9:39pm, 16 Apr, 2022

