Prison officials stand prepare for the release of prisoners outside of the Insein prison in Yangon in February. Photo: AFP
Former adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi not among 1,600 prisoners freed by Myanmar in amnesty to mark the nation’s new year
- Australian academic Sean Turnell, a former adviser to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested soon after Myanmar’s military coup
- Myanmar typically grants amnesty to thousands of prisoners to mark the Buddhist New Year
